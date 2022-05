Shelvey and Willock missed this afternoon’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

And Eddie Howe revealed after the game that he feared that their seasons were over.

"Joe’s had a knee problem for a couple of months,” said United’s head coach.

“We felt that it had gone, but it came back against Liverpool last week, so it looks like his season’s over, and Jonjo’s picked up a calf injury.”

Eddie Howe at the Etihad Stadium.