Eddie Howe 'sad' at imminent Newcastle United transfer but confirms player ‘will stay’

It is understood that the 33-year-old goalkeeper is close to completing a loan transfer to Old Trafford having not been involved in each of Newcastle’s last two matchday squads.

An option to buy clause of around £5million has also been touted with Dubravka expected to become Man United’s second choice goalkeeper behind David De Gea.

The summer arrival of Nick Pope at Newcastle saw Dubravka lose his place as Newcastle’s first choice between the sticks for the 2022-23 season. He hasn’t featured in a competitive match since coming up against Pope’s former club Burnley in the final match of the 2021-22 campaign in May.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (L) and Newcastle United's Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (R) leave the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Slovak had been Newcastle’s first choice goalkeeper since his arrival at Newcastle in 2018 and Howe has admitted that he would be ‘sad’ to see the player leave.

“Discussions have taken place between the clubs but I don't think anything is concluded as we sit here now,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning.

"From my perspective I'm sad if Martin does leave, sad to see him go. It's certainly not something we necessarily wanted but we understand that there's always two sides to every story.

Howe added: "It’s not always about what I want, or the club wants, you have to understand the player’s position as well.

"Sometimes, you have to see things from two perspectives. There is no ideal world in football. You have to make a decision, the club have made a decision, and we back it.

“I certainly back Karl Darlow. I have no issue with Karl or Martin, they are two very good goalkeepers. Karl did very well against Tranmere recently and showed his experience and value to the squad.

"He has trained brilliantly. I would love as many good goalkeepers as I can have, and certainly Martin is that, but you have to understand the other person’s perspective.”

Dubravka is understood to be keen on the move to Manchester United with a deal highly likely to be confirmed before Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline.