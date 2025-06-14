James Trafford has again been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer as the Magpies look to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Fresh claims surrounding Trafford and a potential move to St James’ Park were reported on Tuesday, with Sky Sports claiming that Newcastle United were ‘in talks’ with Burnley over a deal. They claim that Newcastle want Trafford to compete with Nick Pope next season with a view to him becoming Pope’s long-term successor as first-choice.

Trafford was very close to moving to the north east last summer, before a move for him was pulled at the eleventh-hour by Newcastle United due to financial restrictions caused by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. The Magpies are understood to have significantly more PSR headroom this summer and could capitalise on that by moving for the 22-year-old who has been away on international duty with England this week.

Eddie Howe’s James Trafford transfer verdict

When reports over Newcastle’s interest in Trafford re-emerged earlier this year, Howe was asked whether the club were close to sealing a deal for the stopper. Howe responded: “I don’t believe we are in that position with any player. The summer window is a long way away and we have not begun those discussions.”

That summer window is now here - although it has temporarily shut after an initial ten-day opening for clubs competing in the Club World Cup to shape their squad ahead of that tournament. Newcastle United had a quiet start to the window, although they did announce their capture of highly-rated Malaga winger Antonio Cordero who will join the club on a free transfer in July.

Speaking after their final day of the season clash against Everton, Howe reiterated the club’s desire to get business done quickly this summer to avoid losing out on their top targets. “Speed is key for us and I have reiterated that many times internally,” Howe said.

“Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very quickly because good players don’t hang around for long.”

Scott Parker’s James Trafford verdict

Trafford’s form has caught the attention of those on Tyneside, but that won’t come as a shock to Clarets boss Scott Parker. Burnley, under the former Magpie, built their promotion winning campaign on the back of a rock solid defence that conceded just 16 goals all season.

Trafford played in 45 of those matches, keeping 29 clean sheets in the process. No team managed to score more than one past the former Manchester City man, as he set record after record. Speaking to the Burnley Express about Trafford, Parker tipped him to make a splash on the international stage: “After a hard season last year and an early part of this year, where there were some ups and downs, I’ve seen a young boy grow into a man and his quality is undeniable – everyone has seen that,” Parker said.

“I was quoted in saying that he’s a world class keeper, which he is and there is no doubt that I see him as a future England keeper. He’s been incredible.”