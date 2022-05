The Daily Mail report that the club wants to secure Howe on a new deal ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Howe has two years left on the deal he signed when he replaced Steve Bruce last October.

Newcastle were deep in a relegation battle when Howe took over at St James’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the club secured its Premier League status with two games to spare after a remarkable turnaround.