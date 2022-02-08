The Magpies have secured five signings in the January window with Kieran Trippier joining from Atletico Madrid for £12million, Chris Wood arriving from Burnley for £25million, Bruno Guimaraes signing from Lyon for £33.3million, Matt Target making a temporary loan switch from Aston Villa and Dan Burn returning to the North East from Brighton & Hove Albion for £13million.

After beating Leeds United 1-0 last time out in the Premier League over a fortnight ago, Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to make it back to back wins for the first time this season as they host Everton.

Joelinton (groin) is expected to be back in contention for the match. Out of Newcastle’s new recruits, Dan Burn (toe) is the only doubt for the match while Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Callum Wilson and Federico Fernandez remain sidelined.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Newcastle had been linked with a couple of goalkeepers during the window but Dubravka remains number one. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Newcastle's first signing of the window has immediately impressed following his arrival. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Was man of the match against Leeds last time out. Needs to keep his performance levels high in order to keep his place in the side. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles The Newcastle skipper starting tonight is likely to divide opinion but with Dan Burn a slight doubt and Lascelles back fit after an impressive outing against Leeds, it's hard to see Howe dropping him from the side. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales