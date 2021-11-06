Eddie Howe set to see Newcastle United for himself after agreeing deal

However, Eddie Howe, set to be confirmed as the relegation-threatened club’s new coach, is expected to be at the Amex Stadium to watch the Premier League game.

Jones revealed yesterday that he would take charge for a third time following the departure of Steve Bruce last month.

“I’m taking it,” said Jones. “I’ve prepared the team all week. Obviously, the owners have communicated with me, so I know where we are with things. I’m here to do the best I can for the football club, and that’s what I’ve done.”

Howe, out of work since leaving Bournemouth last year, is understood to have agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Newcastle following talks with the club’s new owners this week. The Brighton game is followed by a two-week international break, and Howe’s first game in charge is set to be the November 20 home game against Brentford.

Eddie Howe at St James's Park in 2017.