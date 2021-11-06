Eddie Howe set to see Newcastle United for himself after agreeing deal
Graham Jones will be in Newcastle United’s dugout for this afternoon’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion.
However, Eddie Howe, set to be confirmed as the relegation-threatened club’s new coach, is expected to be at the Amex Stadium to watch the Premier League game.
Jones revealed yesterday that he would take charge for a third time following the departure of Steve Bruce last month.
“I’m taking it,” said Jones. “I’ve prepared the team all week. Obviously, the owners have communicated with me, so I know where we are with things. I’m here to do the best I can for the football club, and that’s what I’ve done.”
Howe, out of work since leaving Bournemouth last year, is understood to have agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Newcastle following talks with the club’s new owners this week. The Brighton game is followed by a two-week international break, and Howe’s first game in charge is set to be the November 20 home game against Brentford.