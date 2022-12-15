Eddie Howe set to welcome back Newcastle United player after three-month injury absence

Ritchie, sidelined since September with a calf problem, has trained ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Real Vallecano at St James’s Park.

The winger – who is out of contract at the end of the season – hasn’t played since the August 28. However, the 33-year-old could be involved against the La Liga side ahead of the home December 20 Carabao Cup tie against his former club Bournemouth.

Speaking last week, head coach Eddie Howe said: "Matty’s working very hard, he's very close. We expect him to train, hopefully, in the next couple of days."

Newcastle last week beat Al Hilal 5-0 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during a week-long training camp in the country. Howe said: “Tough game, but they're the games you want. I know the scoreline looks comfortable, but it was a difficult game, especially in the first half.”

