Eddie Howe signals end of three Newcastle United players' careers at club

The Daily Mail report that the trio have been told to train at the club’s academy ahead of expected summer moves.

Striker Gayle, 32, rarely featured under Howe last season, while midfielder Hendrick spent the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers. Defender Clark was left out of the club's 25-man Premier League squad in January along with Isaac Hayden and Jamal Lewis.

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

Gayle and Hendrick, 30, have two years left on their deals, while 32-year-old Clark is in the final year of his contract. Gayle and Clark joined Newcastle in the summer of 2016 from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively – and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Howe praised Gayle’s attitude late last season. United’s head coach said: “You have your players that are playing, but the guys that aren’t playing, behind the scenes, are so important to the culture and feel of the group.

"Dwight’s been pivotal to keeping that very, very positive. He’s been a big reason why the team’s done so well.”

Asked about Clark in February, Howe said: “His attitude has been first class. I’ve got no problem with him at all. Unfortunately, due to numbers, he missed out.”

Hendrick, 30, joined as a free agent two years ago during Steve Bruce’s time in charge after his contract at Burnley expired.