The club has not disclosed the length of the deal for Howe, who was appointed head coach last November with the club 19th in the table. The team ended the campaign in 11th place following a remarkable mid-season turnaround.

"It's a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club,” said Howe, who had signed a two-and-a-half-year deal when he joined the club. “I'm extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United, and have enjoyed every moment here.

"I'd like to take the opportunity to acknowledge my coaching team, the players, staff and supporters. They make it a very special place to be every day.

“I’d also like to extend my gratitude to our owners and to Dan Ashworth. We are still at the start of our journey, but this is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle United – and I'm very excited about the future together."

"I couldn’t be happier here,” said Howe. “I’m absolutely loving the challenge. It’s a difficult job, but I’m trying to embrace every aspect of it.

"The people I’m integrating with on a daily basis are top, top people with a great outlook on life and professionally.

"I have everything in place that I feel I need to be successful here. That’s not trying to put too much pressure on myself, but I’m very, very happy and enjoying the job.”

The move follows the appointment of sporting director Dan Ashworth, previously at Brighton and Hove Albion, this summer.

Ashworth said: “I'm delighted Eddie has committed his long-term future to Newcastle United. He’s an incredibly talented leader, and has had a huge impact since being appointed in November.

"In the short period of time I have worked with him, I've seen how much of a diligent, detailed, hard-working coach and leader he is.”

Howe – who had left Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 following the club’s relegation from the Premier League – was appointed by co-owner Amanda Staveley following the departure of Steve Bruce, who had presided over a winless start to the 2021/22 campaign.

In a joint statement, the club’s shareholders said: “We’re excited to have secured Eddie’s long-term future.

"He’s a young, dynamic and ambitious coach who fits Newcastle United well. We look forward to working with him and supporting him as we strive towards achieving long-term success.”

Howe has signed three players – Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett – so far this summer. Howe hopes to sign two attacking players before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.