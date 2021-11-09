Eddie Howe spotted at Newcastle United's training ground for the first time

Eddie Howe watched Newcastle United's draw at Brighton and Hove Albion from the stands. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday to succeed Steve Bruce – and has wasted no time in getting started.

Pictures from Sky Sports News captured Howe and his backroom staff – which is still to be confirmed – arriving at Benton HQ at 6:45am this morning.

During his unveiling, Howe admitted he was eager to meet the players as soon as possible.

He said: "It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

"I would like to thank the club's owners for this opportunity and thank the club's supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together."

Speaking after the 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion, Jones revealed the players had been given a couple of days off, but must be prepared to redouble their efforts when they returned.

Jones said: “The boys have got a couple of recovery days now, and they need to be ready to work, because we need to take advantage of this international break.

“It’s a period (during which) we need to become better. We’ll have to wait and see who’s in control of that, but, as I said, you have to be adaptable, and ready for anything.”

Howe’s first game in charge is a week on Saturday when Brentford visit St James’s Park.

