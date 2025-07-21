Newcastle United are set to be boosted by the return of Tino Livramento in their pre-season preparations.

The Magpies have been without Livramento for the opening fortnight of pre-season after he helped England Under-21s win the Under-21 European Championships last month.

Livramento was an important part of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle squad last season, playing regularly at both right-back and left-back as the side won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League.

The 22-year-old didn’t make the trip to Austria last week or feature in the 4-0 defeat at Celtic on Saturday after being given extra time off due to his busy summer, while many of his teammates enjoyed a break.

Now Livramento is ‘ready’ to get back at it and start working at Newcastle ahead of the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season on August 16.

Before that, The Magpies travel to Singapore to face Arsenal on July 27, then fly to South Korea to face a K-League XI and Tottenham Hotspur on July 30 and August 3, respectively.

Upon returning to England, Newcastle host the Sela Cup weekender at St James’ Park with Espanyol on August 8 and Atletico Madrid on August 9. A week later, their competitive season gets underway.

It’s been a tough summer for Newcastle so far with just one major signing through the door in Anthony Elanga and two major departures in Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff as well as sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Newcastle were without Livramento, Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Lewis Hall for their opening pre-season friendly in front of a crowd at Celtic Park but all four are expected to play some part in pre-season as the squad prepares to jet off to Asia later this week.

Tino Livramento ‘ready’ for Newcastle United return

Livramento teased his return to Newcastle on social media by posting several images of himself training individually on Instagram, along with the caption: “Ready.”

The defender forms part of Newcastle’s strongest line-up heading into the new season having shown good versatility to operate in both full-back positions during the 2024/25 campaign. While a more natural right-back, Livramento started at left-back for the final months of the season following Hall’s injury and was a big part of Newcastle’s success.

His cross from the left flank in the Carabao Cup final was nodded down by Jacob Murphy led to Isak’s winner against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.

But with Hall now closing in on a return from injury, Livramento will be competing for a place in the side on both flanks. Kieran Trippier started the Celtic match at right-back before being replaced by Emil Krafth at half-time while Matt Targett started at left-back and was replaced by Alex Murphy in the second half.

Livramento’s return will bring a boost of quality and options for Howe to consider in the upcoming friendly matches.

Tino Livramento linked with Newcastle United exit

Supporters will be reassured once Livramento is back at Newcastle and playing for the club once again.

The England international has been linked with a move to Manchester City this summer. Although Newcastle have no intention to sell the full-back this summer, the lack of transfer success or a sporting director has created a feeling of frustration behind the scenes according to Howe.

Livramento joined Newcastle for an initial £31million from Southampton back in 2023, raising to £40million in add-ons. He has since established himself as a key member of Howe’s side and earned his first senior England cap in the process.

It has been claimed Newcastle value the full-back at around £70million, and it’s unlikely any club would entertain such a fee this summer.