Eddie Howe to hand Alexander Isak Newcastle United debut against Wolves in our predicted XI
Newcastle United face Wolves this weekend, with new signing Alexander Isak in their ranks.
Eddie Howe’s side look to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to Molineux and they’ve been boosted by the signing of Sweden international Isak.
Isak joins for a club-record fee and could be set to make his Magpies debut against Wolves on Sunday.
Injury to Callum Wilson means there is an opening in Howe’s tried and tested front line for Isak, but will he be thrown into the first-team straight away? Or will he have to be patient to make his first start for the club?
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side that Howe could select for the visit to Molineux on Sunday.
