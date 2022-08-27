Eddie Howe to hand Alexander Isak Newcastle United debut against Wolves in our predicted XI

Eddie Howe’s side look to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to Molineux and they’ve been boosted by the signing of Sweden international Isak.

Isak joins for a club-record fee and could be set to make his Magpies debut against Wolves on Sunday.

Injury to Callum Wilson means there is an opening in Howe’s tried and tested front line for Isak, but will he be thrown into the first-team straight away? Or will he have to be patient to make his first start for the club?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side that Howe could select for the visit to Molineux on Sunday.

Do you agree with our predicted side? Would you make any changes? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. GK: Nick Pope Pope has become solidified as Newcastle's No.1 and made the position his own with superb performances against Brighton and Manchester City. He will be aiming to keep his 3rd clean sheet of the season at Molineux.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Wednesday night's game-changer. Trippier was awesome against Tranmere and will once again skipper the side on Sunday.

3. CB: Fabian Schar Schar is seemingly Howe's first choice for the right centre-back role and has continued his great form from the end of last season. Whether it's alongside Botman or Burn, Schar looks a cool and composed figure at the back.

4. CB: Sven Botman Botman had a taste of Carabao Cup action at Prenton Park and has been solid in the league since making his debut a fortnight ago. With Dan Burn potentially sidelined with injury, could this be Botman's chance to nail down a starting spot?