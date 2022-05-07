Manchester City hasn’t traditionally been a happy hunting ground for Newcastle United - they are yet to win at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League and have just one League Cup triumph to their name in that time.
And this weekend, they will face a City side that will want to bounce back from their shock Champions League exit to Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
So how will Eddie Howe try to combat the Citizens? Will he change formation from last weekend’s 4-3-3 set-up against Liverpool, or will it be more of the same for the Magpies? What about Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier - will we catch a glimpse of them back in action for Newcastle after long injury lay-offs?
Here, we predict what Newcastle United starting XI Howe will pick to face Manchester City on Sunday: