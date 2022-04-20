Back-to-back wins have lifted Newcastle out of any relegation danger and they can now begin to look up the table rather than down.

They may not have been at their best for large periods of the win over Leicester, but it was another solid team performance with few, if any, failing to play their part in the win.

That means Eddie Howe has another few selection headaches to contend with before Wednesday’s game.

Does he stick with the 11 that started against the Foxes? Or will he opt to rotate a winning team with the Magpies having just over 72 hours to recover before the game on Wednesday evening?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United team that Eddie Howe could select to face Crystal Palace:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka The Slovakian's goal was relatively trouble-free against Leicester on Sunday and will want to add another clean sheet to his record ahead of a few tough games coming up.

2. RB: Emil Krafth The Swedish international put in another stellar display last time out with his performances meaning Newcastle aren't feeling the brunt of Kieran Trippier's absence.

3. CB: Fabian Schar Schar's position in the side is almost untouchable at this point and with a new contract hopefully on the horizon for the defender, he will want to impress again.

4. CB: Dan Burn Burn has developed a fantastic partnership alongside Schar and has put in a couple of impressive performances after struggling away at Spurs a few weeks ago.