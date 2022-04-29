In-order to make it five wins in a row, Newcastle United will have to defeat a team they have not tasted victory against since 2015 and one that has not been beaten in the league in 2022.
Both sides come into the game having picked up more points than anyone else this year and there is a real sense of anticipation around St James’s Park that the Magpies could pull off an unlikely win on Saturday.
But how will Eddie Howe line-up his side to get the three points at the weekend. Will he opt to change his 4-3-3 formation that has worked so well recently? And how many changes, if any, will he make from the victory at Carrow Road last weekend?
Here, we predict what starting XI and formation Eddie Howe will select to face Liverpool: