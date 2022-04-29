In-order to make it five wins in a row, Newcastle United will have to defeat a team they have not tasted victory against since 2015 and one that has not been beaten in the league in 2022.

Both sides come into the game having picked up more points than anyone else this year and there is a real sense of anticipation around St James’s Park that the Magpies could pull off an unlikely win on Saturday.

But how will Eddie Howe line-up his side to get the three points at the weekend. Will he opt to change his 4-3-3 formation that has worked so well recently? And how many changes, if any, will he make from the victory at Carrow Road last weekend?

Here, we predict what starting XI and formation Eddie Howe will select to face Liverpool:

GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka has kept seven clean-sheets so far this season, can he add an eighth this weekend?

RWB: Emil Krafth Krafth has been seriously impressive recently and will have to be on his game once again against whichever Liverpool forward he is up against.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar missed the win against Norwich City but his excellent recent form means he is surely set for a return to the team if fit.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles He's had to be patient for starts recently but Lascelles has shown that he can be relied upon when asked to start. He did well at Stamford Bridge in this formation and hopefully this week is no different.