The Gunners come to Tyneside knowing they must win to keep their Champions League destiny in their own hands.

By contrast, Newcastle have very little pressure on them this evening and will hope they can end the season in-front of their own fans on a high.

Arsenal have won 18 of the last 19 meetings between the sides but haven’t faced Newcastle at a full St James’s Park since Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of the Magpies in August 2019.

The returns of Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier mean Eddie Howe has a few selection dilemmas to contend with ahead of this evening.

Here, we take a look at the side Howe could select to face Arsenal this evening.

GK: Martin Dubravka - Dubravka was possibly at fault for one of Manchester City's goals last weekend, however, it's clear he is still No.1 and a very good option between the sticks.

RB: Kieran Trippier - Trippier returned to action last weekend and there's no doubt that 52,000 Newcastle supporters will be eagerly anticipating his return to St James's Park.

CB: Fabian Schar - Schar missed the game at the Etihad Stadium through injury but hopefully he will recover in time to face Arsenal this evening.

CB: Dan Burn - Burn is one of the main reasons for Newcastle's much improved defensive record in 2022 and has the chance to rekindle his great partnership with Fabian Schar this evening.