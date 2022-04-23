Hard-fought wins against Leicester City and Crystal Palace have come at a cost for Howe’s side who admitted the effort his team put in for each game has come at a ‘physical cost’.
Premier League safety has seemingly been secured and so it could be the ideal time for Howe to put out a rotated team and rest his squad ahead of huge games against Liverpool and Manchester City to come.
Just a few weeks ago, the game with Norwich looked like a huge relegation ‘six-pointer’, however, the Magpies travel to Carrow Road relatively pressure-free.
Their hosts still have hopes of survival and so it looks like being another very difficult test for Howe’s side.
Here, we predict what the Newcastle United starting line-up could look like for their trip to face Norwich City: