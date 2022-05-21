Eddie Howe to make two changes ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Burnley in our predicted XI

Newcastle head to Turf Moor having already secured their Premier League status and with an outside shot of finishing in the top-half of the division.

Their opponents on the other hand know they must better Leeds United’s result in order to ensure they are a top-flight side next season.

Head coach Eddie Howe has already stated that he will be playing his best side at Turf Moor and that his team won’t be ‘on the beach’ as they demonstrated against Arsenal in midweek.

Will Kieran Trippier be fit enough to start? Will Fabian Schar have recovered from his injury in time to play?

It is set to be a pivotal day in the Premier League and here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side that Howe could select to face Burnley at Turf Moor:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka The Slovakian kept his first clean-sheet of the season against Burnley in December and with a solid defence in-front of him, there's no doubting he will want to secure another this weekend.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Emil Krafth has been superb at the back recently but with just one game of the season to go, most Newcastle fans are desperate to see Trippier back in action before the end of the campaign.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles It's likely that Newcastle won't risk Fabian Schar following his injury against Arsenal. Lascelles came on in the defender's place and was very solid against a tricky Gunners attack.

4. CB: Dan Burn Burn has become a key player for the Magpies since joining. All that's missing from his time at St James's Park is a goal for his boyhood club - could that come at Turf Moor?