Eddie Howe 'travelling' to North East ahead of Newcastle United appointment
Eddie Howe is set to travel to the North East today ahead of finalising his managerial appointment at Newcastle United.
The former Bournemouth boss sat alongside Amanda Staveley in the stands at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening as they watched the Magpies draw 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion.
Howe is expected to sign a two-and-half-year deal at St James’s Park having been out of work since leaving the Cherries in August last year.
Coaches Jason Tindall, Simon Weatherstone, Stephen Perches and fitness coach Dan Hodges – all who have previously worked under Howe – will join him on Tyneside.
An announcement regarding his appointment could be made today with Sky Sports’ Keith Downie claiming Howe is due in Newcastle to complete the move.
The Magpies’ next game isn’t until just under two weeks' time when they welcome Brentford to St James’s Park in the Premier League after the international break.