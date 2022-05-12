Eddie Howe verdict on Newcastle United move as building work starts at St James's Park

Work has started on a new plinth for the statue, which was funded by former club chairman Freddy Shepherd and erected at a site on Barrack Road in 2016 during Mike Ashley’s time as Newcastle United owner. Shearer had been a critic of Ashley.

Howe has spoken about the new site for the statue, which was designed by Northumberland artist Tom Maley.

“I’ve made this very clear previously – we have to celebrate our history,” said United’s head coach. “Important people in our history have to be given the respect their efforts in the past demand. Everything he achieved with the club is unquestioned, and it’s the respect he rightly got.

"The statue has moved now on club land. That’s so important. I think it’s a symbolic gesture. Now were together again, we celebrate everything he achieved.”