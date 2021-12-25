Eddie Howe's blunt message to any Newcastle United player eyeing a January exit

Howe hopes to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, and if there are to be any arrivals, then he will have to make space in his 25-man Premier League squad.

However, United's head coach is not encouraging anyone to consider a move in the window.

Asked if any first-team players had spoken to him about getting away, either on loans or permanent deals, next month, Howe said: “I’ve had none of those conversations with any of my players, and I wouldn’t encourage them either.

“We need everybody that’s here focused on the fight to stay in the league. Simple as that. I wouldn’t encourage anybody to look anywhere else. We have a small squad, and we have a few injuries as well, so everyone should be focused on getting in the team.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.