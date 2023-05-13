News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Eddie Howe recalls key Newcastle United player to starting XI v Leeds United – photo gallery

Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle United starting XI for this afternoon's game against Leeds United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 13th May 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 11:37 BST

Eddie Howe has made one change to Newcastle United's starting XI at Elland Road.

Miguel Almiron replaces Jacob Murphy in the team for this afternoon's Premier League game against Leeds United.

Almiron has fully recovered from the thigh injury which he suffered in March.

“I’d say he’s a lot closer (to full fitness) now with the games he’s had," said head coach Howe. "Although it wasn’t a big injury, it was enough for a period of time.

"For a player like Miggy, whose biggest strength is his physical endurance, he needs time to get that sharpness back. He’s pretty much 100% now.”

Undefined: related
Pope has kept just one clean sheet since January, but has still been an ever-present part of the best defence in the league this season.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope has kept just one clean sheet since January, but has still been an ever-present part of the best defence in the league this season.

Photo Sales
Trippier will lead the team out at Elland Road aiming to help the side move one step closer to a return to the Champions League.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier will lead the team out at Elland Road aiming to help the side move one step closer to a return to the Champions League.

Photo Sales
Schar was the unfortunate scorer of Arsenal’s second goal at St James’ Park on Sunday evening - but that shouldn’t take away from what was yet another battling performance from the defender.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar was the unfortunate scorer of Arsenal’s second goal at St James’ Park on Sunday evening - but that shouldn’t take away from what was yet another battling performance from the defender.

Photo Sales
Botman has enjoyed a great debut campaign in England and will want to add yet another clean sheet to his collection this weekend.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Botman has enjoyed a great debut campaign in England and will want to add yet another clean sheet to his collection this weekend.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Leeds UnitedEddie Howe