Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle United starting XI for this afternoon's game against Leeds United.

Eddie Howe has made one change to Newcastle United's starting XI at Elland Road.

Miguel Almiron replaces Jacob Murphy in the team for this afternoon's Premier League game against Leeds United.

Almiron has fully recovered from the thigh injury which he suffered in March.

“I’d say he’s a lot closer (to full fitness) now with the games he’s had," said head coach Howe. "Although it wasn’t a big injury, it was enough for a period of time.

"For a player like Miggy, whose biggest strength is his physical endurance, he needs time to get that sharpness back. He’s pretty much 100% now.”

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope has kept just one clean sheet since January, but has still been an ever-present part of the best defence in the league this season. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier will lead the team out at Elland Road aiming to help the side move one step closer to a return to the Champions League. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar was the unfortunate scorer of Arsenal’s second goal at St James’ Park on Sunday evening - but that shouldn’t take away from what was yet another battling performance from the defender. Photo Sales

4 . CB: Sven Botman Botman has enjoyed a great debut campaign in England and will want to add yet another clean sheet to his collection this weekend. Photo Sales