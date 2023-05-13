Eddie Howe recalls key Newcastle United player to starting XI v Leeds United – photo gallery
Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle United starting XI for this afternoon's game against Leeds United.
Eddie Howe has made one change to Newcastle United's starting XI at Elland Road.
Miguel Almiron replaces Jacob Murphy in the team for this afternoon's Premier League game against Leeds United.
Almiron has fully recovered from the thigh injury which he suffered in March.
“I’d say he’s a lot closer (to full fitness) now with the games he’s had," said head coach Howe. "Although it wasn’t a big injury, it was enough for a period of time.
"For a player like Miggy, whose biggest strength is his physical endurance, he needs time to get that sharpness back. He’s pretty much 100% now.”