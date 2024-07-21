Newcastle United are currently out in Germany for a pre-season warm-up camp as they begin their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign. Eddie Howe’s side will then have around a week back in England before jetting off to Japan for another pre-season tour - one that will see them play games against Urawa Reds and Yokohama FM.

However, in between those two trips, Newcastle will head down the coast to Hull to face Tim Walter’s Hull City side. The Tigers narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season but have seen a few of their key players leave the club this summer as their new manager attempts to rebuild his squad to go again for promotion.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will head to Hull likely without any of the players who were at Euro 2024 and the Copa America this summer but Howe still has a number of options to choose from next weekend. Here, we take a look at Howe’s current strongest XI and what his team next weekend at the MKM Stadium could look like.

1 . Nick Pope Pope wasn’t taken to Euro 2024 by Gareth Southgate and will be keen to test out and build up strength in his shoulder during pre-season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Kieran Trippier’s call-up to the England squad means he will have an extended break. Livramento could exploit this to solidify his position as a starting right-back. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lloyd Kelly Kelly could make his first start for the Magpies against Hull. | Getty Images Photo Sales