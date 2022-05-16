Eddie Howe's emotional message to Newcastle United fans after Arsenal win

Howe’s side beat Arsenal 2-0 tonight thanks to a strike from Bruno Guimaraes and an own goal from Ben White to move up to 12th in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's final match against Burnley at Turf Moor.

“Brilliant way for us to sign off here,” said Howe. “Very, very pleased with the performance. I think it’s our best performance, by some distance, since I’ve been at the club.”

Howe and his players lapped the pitch with their families after the match, which kicked off after a stunning display from Wor Flags.

The club hadn’t won a game when Howe took charge in November following the departure of Steve Bruce, and United’s head coach reflected on the journey he and his players have been on in his post-match press conference.

“Very, very proud to be connected with the club, an incredible debt of thanks from me to the supporters for how they have handled what was a very difficult situation this year,” said Howe.

"When you think back to Cambridge and Watford, how they reacted after those games was absolutely magnificent.

"I think that paved the way for us to build some confidence and some unity and spirit to go on the brilliant run that we’ve been on. The support tonight was absolutely incredible.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe after the game.