Newcastle United signed just two senior outfield players this summer with Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson being sold to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively in order for the club to satisfy the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. It was a deflating summer but with that now firmly behind them, they can look towards January and another opportunity for them to strengthen their squad.

The winter window will be the first full window the Magpies have under the influence of their new sporting director Paul Mitchell. They have already confirmed a deal to sign promising Georgian striker Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi, with the teenager set to join the club in August.

They have been linked with reigniting their interest in Marc Guehi when the window opens with the Crystal Palace man set to enter the final year-and-a-half of his contract at Selhurst Park. Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has also been linked with a potential move to St James’ Park, although the Bees reportedly value him at £50m.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s new-look squad could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours. Would you like to see this team start for the Magpies? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

GK: Nick Pope Pope is the club's number one and will continue to be so until they sign a first-choice stopper.

RB: Tino Livramento Livramento has battled Kieran Trippier for a starting spot this season and will hopefully be his long-term successor at St James' Park.

CB: Marc Guehi Newcastle United failed to get a move for Guehi over the line in summer but have been linked with moving again for the Crystal Palace man once the transfer window opens again.