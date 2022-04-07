The club, now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was sold by Mike Ashley to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley last October.

Howe joined the club a month later following the departure of Steve Bruce following a winless start to the season.

United’s head coach was asked if he would still have been interested in the job had the relegation-threatened club not been under new ownership ahead of tomorrow night’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Yeah, absolutely I would’ve been, because of the size of the club, the history, the support base – everything connected with Newcastle,” said Howe. “They are the reason I’d be interested in the job. I’m absolutely loving the responsibility, the challenge, yeah, the day-to-day job is one I’m really embracing.”

Howe had held talks about taking over at Celtic last summer. Asked if he had any regrets about turning down the job, Howe said: “From my perspective, no. I’m focused on the future for me and very much embracing everything Newcastle.”

The club’s new owners have big plans – on and off the pitch – but, up to now, the changes have been “subtle”, according to Howe.

"There have been subtle changes, because we’re in the middle of the season, and we’re so involved with the team and the players we have, yhe way we want to play,” said Howe. “That’s taken most of my energy

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.