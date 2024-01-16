The January transfer window has been open for more than a fortnight and Newcastle United are yet to conclude a transfer. The Magpies entered the month with a plethora of injury issues that could have been solved with activity in the window.

However, FFP and PSR constraints mean the club will have to act smartly in the market and they may be forced to shop in the free agent and loan markets in order to strengthen their squad this winter. But who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park and would any of the rumoured additions be able to force themselves into Eddie Howe’s plans for the second half of the campaign?