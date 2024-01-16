News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe’s intriguing new-look Newcastle United squad if latest transfer rumours are true: gallery

Newcastle United transfers: What could Eddie Howe’s matchday squad look like based on all the latest transfer rumours?

By Joe Buck
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

The January transfer window has been open for more than a fortnight and Newcastle United are yet to conclude a transfer. The Magpies entered the month with a plethora of injury issues that could have been solved with activity in the window.

However, FFP and PSR constraints mean the club will have to act smartly in the market and they may be forced to shop in the free agent and loan markets in order to strengthen their squad this winter. But who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park and would any of the rumoured additions be able to force themselves into Eddie Howe’s plans for the second half of the campaign? 

Here, we take a look at what Howe’s matchday squad could look like after the January transfer window if all the latest transfer rumours are true:

Nick Pope’s injury means the Magpies may look to sign a goalkeeper this month. De Gea has been heavily-linked with a move to the north east on a short-term deal to cover for Pope’s absence.

1. GK: David de Gea

Nick Pope's injury means the Magpies may look to sign a goalkeeper this month. De Gea has been heavily-linked with a move to the north east on a short-term deal to cover for Pope's absence.

Trippier may have had his struggles in recent times, but he remains a very important part of Newcastle’s team and a leader on the field.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier may have had his struggles in recent times, but he remains a very important part of Newcastle's team and a leader on the field.

Schar has played a major role this season and will undoubtedly have a big role to play between now and the end of the campaign. He has recently signed a new contract with the club to extend his stay on Tyneside.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar has played a major role this season and will undoubtedly have a big role to play between now and the end of the campaign. He has recently signed a new contract with the club to extend his stay on Tyneside.

Botman is slowly returning to full fitness after a long spell on the sidelines. He has been solid alongside Schar and will hope to develop that partnership between now and the end of the campaign.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Botman is slowly returning to full fitness after a long spell on the sidelines. He has been solid alongside Schar and will hope to develop that partnership between now and the end of the campaign.

