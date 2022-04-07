Eddie Howe's 'late call' on Newcastle United player
Eddie Howe will make a “late call” on Joe Willock for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers to St James’s Park.
The Newcastle United midfielder has a “slight knee problem” ahead of tomorrow night’s home game.
"Joe Willock’s got a slight knee problem that has been there for, I’d say, a couple of weeks,” said head coach Eddie Howe, who has Miguel Almiron back from illness. “So we’re going to make a late call on him. We don’t think it’s anything serious, but, certainly, he’s become a little bit more aware of it in training, and it’s something we need to stay on top of.”
Asked if there were any other doubts, Howe said: “Not apart from the long-termers. There’s been a bit of illness in the camp for a while actually, I’d say three or four weeks, and when these things go through your squad, you're always picking up the effects of it.”
Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League table