The Newcastle United midfielder has a “slight knee problem” ahead of tomorrow night’s home game.

"Joe Willock’s got a slight knee problem that has been there for, I’d say, a couple of weeks,” said head coach Eddie Howe, who has Miguel Almiron back from illness. “So we’re going to make a late call on him. We don’t think it’s anything serious, but, certainly, he’s become a little bit more aware of it in training, and it’s something we need to stay on top of.”

Asked if there were any other doubts, Howe said: “Not apart from the long-termers. There’s been a bit of illness in the camp for a while actually, I’d say three or four weeks, and when these things go through your squad, you're always picking up the effects of it.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Willock is a doubt for Newcastle United.

Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League table