Newcastle United began their season with a 1-0 home win against Southampton, however, that victory came at a cost with Fabian Schar now set to begin a three-game suspension following his red card. The Magpies will have to deal with the absence of the Swiss international this weekend as they head to a stadium where they have struggled for wins in recent times.
A 2-0 defeat last season followed a lucky 1-1 draw the previous year, with Newcastle winless in the league against Bournemouth since 2020 - a match that saw Howe in the opposite dugout. This time around, however, Howe will be in the away dugout and faces some big calls, particularly with who will start in defence and out wide.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for their trip to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.
