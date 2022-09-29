Eddie Howe's most used Newcastle United players – and six yet to feature

Three members of Eddie Howe’s 25-man squad have played every minute of every Premier League game. Six players, meanwhile, didn’t play a minute of top-flight football before the first international break.

Here, we look at the minutes played statistics for the club.

The ever-presents

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The three ever-presents shouldn’t surprise anyone. They are Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Joelinton – three of Howe’s most influential players.

The trio have stayed injury-free and each played 630 minutes of Premier League football.

Pope, in particular, has been busy, having also played 180 minutes for England during the international break. The goalkeeper was signed in the summer from Burnley.

Joelinton will have benefitted from a breather over the past fortnight.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron aren’t far behind them with 580 minutes of football.

Injury-hit players

Three other players have played significantly fewer minutes than they – or Howe – will have wanted this season.

Howe has been without Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin for significant periods.

Wilson, set to return against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, has scored two goals during his 246 minutes on the pitch, while Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin have played 341 and 343 minutes respectively.

Their injuries, unquestionably, have been costly to the team.

The trio are integral to United’s hopes of a strong season, and the more minutes they get to play over the coming months, the better it should be for a club which finished 11th in 2021/22.

Zero minutes

There are six players in Howe’s 25-man Premier League, which was named earlier this month following the closure of the transfer window, who are yet to make it on to the pitch.

Jonjo Shelvey, Karl Darlow, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo, Jamal Lewis and Loris Karius haven’t played a single minute of league football.

Shelvey – who suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season which needed surgery – could be back next month.

“Jonjo’s making good progress,” said Howe. “We anticipate that hopefully he won’t be too long.”

Darlow is also sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in training early this month. Karius, a free agent in the summer following his departure from Liverpool, was signed as cover for Pope during Darlow’s absence.

The surprises

Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise given his exploits on loan at League Two club Bristol Rovers last season – and his form in pre-season – but Elliot Anderson has already had 32 minutes on the pitch.

Anderson has earned Howe’s trust, and United’s head coach has said that the 19-year-old midfielder’s “pushing” for his first league start.

"He’ll be desperate for that first start, he’s pushing,” said Howe.

Meanwhile, Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has only played 90 minutes of Premier League football this term.

Premier League minutes played so far in 2022/23

Joelinton 630

Nick Pope 630

Kieran Trippier 630

Miguel Almiron 580

Joe Willock 580

Fabian Schar 540

Dan Burn 525

Matt Targett 374

Sven Botman 361

Allan Saint-Maximin 343

Bruno Guimaraes 341

Sean Longstaff 332

Callum Wilson 246

Alexander Isak 243

Ryan Fraser 239

Chris Wood 117

Jacob Murphy 95

Jamaal Lascelles 90

Elliot Anderson 32

Emil Krafth 1 (left out of 25-man squad due to injury)

