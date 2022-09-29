Eddie Howe's most used Newcastle United players – and six yet to feature
There’s been no let-up so far this season for some Newcastle United players – and quite the opposite for others.
Three members of Eddie Howe’s 25-man squad have played every minute of every Premier League game. Six players, meanwhile, didn’t play a minute of top-flight football before the first international break.
Here, we look at the minutes played statistics for the club.
The ever-presents
The three ever-presents shouldn’t surprise anyone. They are Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Joelinton – three of Howe’s most influential players.
The trio have stayed injury-free and each played 630 minutes of Premier League football.
Pope, in particular, has been busy, having also played 180 minutes for England during the international break. The goalkeeper was signed in the summer from Burnley.
Joelinton will have benefitted from a breather over the past fortnight.
Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron aren’t far behind them with 580 minutes of football.
Injury-hit players
Three other players have played significantly fewer minutes than they – or Howe – will have wanted this season.
Howe has been without Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin for significant periods.
Wilson, set to return against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, has scored two goals during his 246 minutes on the pitch, while Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin have played 341 and 343 minutes respectively.
Their injuries, unquestionably, have been costly to the team.
The trio are integral to United’s hopes of a strong season, and the more minutes they get to play over the coming months, the better it should be for a club which finished 11th in 2021/22.
Zero minutes
There are six players in Howe’s 25-man Premier League, which was named earlier this month following the closure of the transfer window, who are yet to make it on to the pitch.
Jonjo Shelvey, Karl Darlow, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo, Jamal Lewis and Loris Karius haven’t played a single minute of league football.
Shelvey – who suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season which needed surgery – could be back next month.
“Jonjo’s making good progress,” said Howe. “We anticipate that hopefully he won’t be too long.”
Darlow is also sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in training early this month. Karius, a free agent in the summer following his departure from Liverpool, was signed as cover for Pope during Darlow’s absence.
The surprises
Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise given his exploits on loan at League Two club Bristol Rovers last season – and his form in pre-season – but Elliot Anderson has already had 32 minutes on the pitch.
Anderson has earned Howe’s trust, and United’s head coach has said that the 19-year-old midfielder’s “pushing” for his first league start.
"He’ll be desperate for that first start, he’s pushing,” said Howe.
Meanwhile, Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has only played 90 minutes of Premier League football this term.
Premier League minutes played so far in 2022/23
Joelinton 630
Nick Pope 630
Kieran Trippier 630
Miguel Almiron 580
Joe Willock 580
Fabian Schar 540
Dan Burn 525
Matt Targett 374
Sven Botman 361
Allan Saint-Maximin 343
Bruno Guimaraes 341
Sean Longstaff 332
Callum Wilson 246
Alexander Isak 243
Ryan Fraser 239
Chris Wood 117
Jacob Murphy 95
Jamaal Lascelles 90
Elliot Anderson 32
Emil Krafth 1 (left out of 25-man squad due to injury)
Matt Ritchie 1