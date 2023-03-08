Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United squad could look vastly different when the 2023/24 season gets underway.

Although they have stumbled in the league in recent times, Newcastle still harbour great european ambitions with qualification for all three continental competitions still within their reach.

If they are to make good on their early season promise and qualify for european football, then the Magpies will need to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.

Adding quality and depth will be the aim this summer if Newcastle have to balance the great demands of domestic and european football next season. But just who could they look to sign when the summer transfer window opens?

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s match day squad in 2023/24 could look like.

Could Newcastle line-up like this when next season gets underway? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

GK: Nick Pope Pope is Newcastle's current no.1 and will almost certainly still be first-choice when the 2023/24 season kicks-off.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier was United's first signing post-takeover and has been one of their key players ever since his arrival. At 32, the former Spurs man shows no signs of slowing down and will be needed to provide experience and leadership to Newcastle in the years to come.

CB: Robin Koch Reports in Germany suggest that Newcastle could move for Koch this summer. The Leeds United defender is out of contract at the end of next season.