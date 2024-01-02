Eddie Howe’s new-look Newcastle United XI if latest January transfer rumours are true: photos
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a whole host of new signings this winter.
The January transfer window is now open and Newcastle United have the chance to strengthen their squad once again.
Although Financial Fair Play constraints mean they will have to be clever in the market, the club will be keen to strengthen the options available to Eddie Howe as they look to push for European qualification after a disappointing couple of weeks on the field.
Although they aren’t likely to splash the cash in the next few weeks, there still have been plenty of names linked with a move to Tyneside - with a few that could come in and immediately challenge for a starting spot.
Here, we take a look at what Howe’s first-team could look like if all the latest January transfer rumours are true: