Eddie Howe’s new-look Newcastle United XI if latest January transfer rumours are true: photos

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a whole host of new signings this winter.

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT

The January transfer window is now open and Newcastle United have the chance to strengthen their squad once again.

Although Financial Fair Play constraints mean they will have to be clever in the market, the club will be keen to strengthen the options available to Eddie Howe as they look to push for European qualification after a disappointing couple of weeks on the field.

Although they aren’t likely to splash the cash in the next few weeks, there still have been plenty of names linked with a move to Tyneside - with a few that could come in and immediately challenge for a starting spot.

Here, we take a look at what Howe’s first-team could look like if all the latest January transfer rumours are true:

Nick Pope’s injury means the Magpies may look to sign a goalkeeper this month. De Gea has been heavily-linked with a move to the north east on a short-term deal to cover for Pope’s absence.

1. GK: David de Gea

Trippier may have had his struggles in recent times, but he remains a very important part of Newcastle’s team and a leader on the field.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Schar is one of a number of players that will be out of contract at the end of the season, despite him becoming a key figure in Howe’s current Newcastle United team. He has played a major role this season and will undoubtedly have a big role to play between now and the end of the campaign.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Botman is slowly returning to full fitness after a long spell on the sidelines. Hopefully, he can put those injury issues behind him and continue to demonstrate his immense talent.

4. CB: Sven Botman

