Eddie Howe's Newcastle United masterstoke as Rafa Benitez signing returns to the fore

Just over two years ago, the Newcastle United defender turned up to the North East Football Writers’ Association’s annual dinner wearing a sharp blue suit, waistcoat and buttoned-up white shirt to collect his player of the year award.

Schar, on a personal level, had had a very good 2019 after finding his feet in English football following his move from Deportivo La Coruna.

There were some memorable moments at both ends of the pitch for the former banker, who was brought to the club by Rafa Benitez for his ability to take the ball out and turn defence into attack.

“The first two to three months were not easy for myself,” Schar told journalists at the dinner.

“Rafa told me to be patient. When I got my chance I took it. I was full of confidence, and it was a joy to play for Newcastle and the fans in St James's Park. I had some great games. The second part of the season was incredible.”

Things weren’t going so well for Steve Bruce’s Newcastle, beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park the day before, when Schar collected his award at Ramside Hall, though Schar told host Ian Dennis: “I’m really confident we’ll get our points, and then we’ll be fine.”

In the end, United were fine, though Schar, like the club itself, has had a challenging couple of years.

Fabian Schar with the North East Football Writers' Association's player of the year award in February 2020.

Schar found himself out of Bruce’s team following early this season, and he didn't play a club game for two months.

However, everything changed following the appointment of Howe, who had tracked Schar’s career before he joined Newcastle.

The 30-year-old was recalled to the starting XI for Howe’s first game in charge, the home fixture against Brentford. Schar looked short of sharpness following his spell on the bench, but Howe was prepared to give him the games he needed. Schar hasn’t looked back.

United, up to 14th in the Premier League following last weekend’s 2-0 win over Brentford, have conceded just two goals in five games. It’s been quite a transformation, and Schar has played his part.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Right-footed Schar has formed a solid partnership with left-footed Dan Burn, signed last month from Saturday’s opponents Brighton and Hove Albion.

Howe said: “Fabian’s someone I’ve always admired from afar for a number of years. We were aware of him before he signed for Newcastle. Really, really good footballing centre-back.

"I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s a really good character, takes his football very seriously, wants to improve. He hadn’t played in a long time, and I think his performances, as he’s physically improved, have got better and better.”

What’s more, Schar is starting to make a contribution in the opposition half. At the Brentford Community Stadium, he led a breakaway and set up Joe Willock for Newcastle’s second goal.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar.

Schar’s United contract expires at the end of the campaign – and it’s easy to see why Howe’s so keen to extend it.

Meanwhile, Schar’s United team-mate Allan Sait-Maximin has won the NEFWA player of the year award for 2021.

This year’s dinner is being held at Ramside Hall on Sunday.

Rafa Benitez speaks to Fabian Schar and DeAndre Yedlin in 2019.