Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United predicted XI to face Aston Villa amid Allan Saint-Maximin concern: photo gallery
Eddie Howe’s side go in search of six wins in a row when they face Aston Villa later today.
Their win over Brentford last weekend cemented the Magpies in 3rd place in the Premier League, making it a third win inside six days following victories over Manchester United and West Ham.
Another huge test of Newcastle’s European credentials will come this weekend when they face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.
Villa have taken 19 points from a possible 21 during their last seven outings and are one of the most in-form teams in the country.
Howe has a fairly full squad to pick from although Newcastle have fitness concerns over Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin heading into the game later today.
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United team that Howe could select to face Aston Villa.
