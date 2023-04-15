News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
15 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
16 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
17 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
17 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
17 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United predicted XI to face Aston Villa amid Allan Saint-Maximin concern: photo gallery

Eddie Howe’s side go in search of six wins in a row when they face Aston Villa later today.

By Joe Buck
Published 15th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Their win over Brentford last weekend cemented the Magpies in 3rd place in the Premier League, making it a third win inside six days following victories over Manchester United and West Ham.

Another huge test of Newcastle’s European credentials will come this weekend when they face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

Villa have taken 19 points from a possible 21 during their last seven outings and are one of the most in-form teams in the country.

Howe has a fairly full squad to pick from although Newcastle have fitness concerns over Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin heading into the game later today.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United team that Howe could select to face Aston Villa.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Is this the side Eddie Howe will pick to face Aston Villa? (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Eddie Howe

Is this the side Eddie Howe will pick to face Aston Villa? (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales
Pope’s 12 clean sheets this season is only equalled by David de Gea. Pope was needed to pull off a string of saves against Brentford last game to preserve the three points.

2. Nick Pope

Pope’s 12 clean sheets this season is only equalled by David de Gea. Pope was needed to pull off a string of saves against Brentford last game to preserve the three points. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Trippier scored a memorable free-kick against Villa last season and will be hoping to play his part in marshalling the league’s best defence.

3. Kieran Trippier

Trippier scored a memorable free-kick against Villa last season and will be hoping to play his part in marshalling the league’s best defence. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Photo Sales
Schar has been one of Newcastle’s most consistent performers this season and will have to be on top of his game to stop a free-scoring Ollie Watkins on Saturday.

4. Fabian Schar

Schar has been one of Newcastle’s most consistent performers this season and will have to be on top of his game to stop a free-scoring Ollie Watkins on Saturday. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Eddie HoweAston VillaAllan Saint-MaximinMagpiesBrentfordNewcastleManchester UnitedUnai Emery