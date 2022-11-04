A win for Newcastle at St Mary’s would see them, at least temporarily, move into third place following an excellent October that saw them drop just two points from their six games played.

Howe has been able to name a settled side for most of that run, but with Joelinton receiving a suspension for picking up five yellow cards, and with players like Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin slowly returning to full fitness, the Magpies head coach will have one or two big calls to make when he names his side to face the Saints.

But will either of these two be given the nod by Howe? Or will a more tried and tested starting side be named?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting side that Howe could select to face Southampton on Sunday:

1. GK: Nick Pope Pope has conceded just one goal in his last four appearances and, in truth, hasn’t been under too much pressure following some sterling work of the defence ahead of him. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Newcastle have just three games to go before the break for the World Cup - one that Trippier will be expecting to feature at with the Three Lions. Trippier has played a major part of Newcastle’s defensive successes this season. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Schar continues his great transformation under Eddie Howe and is likely one of the first names on his team sheet. Newcastle have the best defensive record in the top-flight this season - one that Schar has contributed immensely towards. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. CB: Sven Botman Botman looks like he has been a Premier League defender all his career and has seamlessly slotted into the Magpies side alongside Fabian Schar. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales