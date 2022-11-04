Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United predicted XI to face Southampton amid selection ‘headache’ - photo gallery
Eddie Howe’s side will look to make it four wins in a row when they travel to Southampton on Sunday (2pm kick-off).
A win for Newcastle at St Mary’s would see them, at least temporarily, move into third place following an excellent October that saw them drop just two points from their six games played.
Howe has been able to name a settled side for most of that run, but with Joelinton receiving a suspension for picking up five yellow cards, and with players like Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin slowly returning to full fitness, the Magpies head coach will have one or two big calls to make when he names his side to face the Saints.
But will either of these two be given the nod by Howe? Or will a more tried and tested starting side be named?
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting side that Howe could select to face Southampton on Sunday: