Newcastle United have just over 72 hours to lick their wounds from their defeat at Stamford Bridge before they welcome Enzo Maresca’s side to Tyneside. In a repeat of last season’s Carabao Cup quarter-final, one the Blues would win on penalties, this time Newcastle United have home advantage in what is set up to be a hugely intriguing tie.

Eddie Howe’s side have beaten Nottingham Forest and AFC Wimbledon to make it this far, whilst Chelsea defeated Barrow in their only outing so far. Both managers are expected to rotate from the weekend but still name strong starting sides.

The Magpies are without a handful of players and will be sweating on the fitness of Anthony Gordon who missed Sunday’s game through injury. The former Everton man travelled to Stamford Bridge with the team but was not named in Howe’s matchday squad.