Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United selection headache as 10 set to miss Hull City clash - plus four doubts: photos

By Joe Buck
Published 25th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 18:11 BST

Eddie Howe’s side will play their first friendly in-front of supporters on Saturday when Newcastle United face Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

The Magpies have played two games so far this pre-season. They first scored a 3-1 win against German third-tier outfit SpVgg Unterhaching courtesy of goals from Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak

That match was played behind-closed-doors in Germany. They have also played a training match against Burnley at the Clarets’ training ground.

This weekend, therefore, marks the first time that Newcastle United fans will get to see their side in action as they travel to face Hull City at the MKM Stadium. Hull, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, have had a turbulent pre-season with a change in manager and a whole host of player sales.

The Magpies will travel to Hull with a relatively strong squad, although they aren’t expected to have anyone who featured at the Copa America or Euro 2024 with them. Here, we take a look at which Newcastle United senior players are available for the clash against Hull City, which of those will almost certainly miss out and those that may feature at the weekend.

Pope will be keen to get a whole pre-season behind him after missing almost the entirety of the second half of last season through injury.

1. Nick Pope - available

Pope will be keen to get a whole pre-season behind him after missing almost the entirety of the second half of last season through injury. | Getty Images

2. John Ruddy - available

Getty Images

Could make his first appearance as a Newcastle United player in front of fans on Saturday.

3. Odysseas Vlachodimos - available

Could make his first appearance as a Newcastle United player in front of fans on Saturday.Photo: Stu Forster

4. Mark Gillespie - available

Getty Images

