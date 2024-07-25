The Magpies have played two games so far this pre-season. They first scored a 3-1 win against German third-tier outfit SpVgg Unterhaching courtesy of goals from Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak.

That match was played behind-closed-doors in Germany. They have also played a training match against Burnley at the Clarets’ training ground.

This weekend, therefore, marks the first time that Newcastle United fans will get to see their side in action as they travel to face Hull City at the MKM Stadium. Hull, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, have had a turbulent pre-season with a change in manager and a whole host of player sales.

The Magpies will travel to Hull with a relatively strong squad, although they aren’t expected to have anyone who featured at the Copa America or Euro 2024 with them. Here, we take a look at which Newcastle United senior players are available for the clash against Hull City, which of those will almost certainly miss out and those that may feature at the weekend.

Nick Pope - available Pope will be keen to get a whole pre-season behind him after missing almost the entirety of the second half of last season through injury.