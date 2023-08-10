Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Aston Villa with huge Tonali and Barnes calls: gallery
Newcastle United v Aston Villa: What team will Eddie Howe pick for the first game of the Premier League season?
Newcastle United’s first test of the 2023/24 Premier League season comes at home to one of their main rivals for a European spot. Unai Emery’s Aston Villa ended the campaign in stunning form and have recruited well this summer - reading to a very intriguing opening day matchup.
But the Magpies have also added to their squad during the summer transfer window and will have home advantage when the Villains come to St James’ Park. With just a couple of injuries to worry about, Eddie Howe has a pretty full and strong squad to select from this weekend.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday: