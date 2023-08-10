Newcastle United v Aston Villa: What team will Eddie Howe pick for the first game of the Premier League season?

Newcastle United’s first test of the 2023/24 Premier League season comes at home to one of their main rivals for a European spot. Unai Emery’s Aston Villa ended the campaign in stunning form and have recruited well this summer - reading to a very intriguing opening day matchup.

But the Magpies have also added to their squad during the summer transfer window and will have home advantage when the Villains come to St James’ Park. With just a couple of injuries to worry about, Eddie Howe has a pretty full and strong squad to select from this weekend.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday:

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope is Newcastle’s No.1 and he will start the season in goal after recovering from surgery on a hand injury at the end of last season. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier was a hugely important part of the way Newcastle United played last season and will be aiming to have a similar influence on the squad this term. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles is Newcastle’s club captain and injury to Fabian Schar means he may get an opportunity to start the season in the starting XI. Photo Sales

4 . CB: Sven Botman Botman enjoyed a very good debut campaign in England and will have a big role to play this season. Photo Sales