Eddie Howe's one-word response to extraordinary Newcastle United backing

Asked about United’s 3,300-strong support at the King Power Stadium, Howe told NUFC TV: “Unbelievable again. For a team to be 4-0 down, and the situation that we’re in, for the supporters to react like that way, and to support right to the end and clap them off, again it means so much to us, and I think another massive is that response, and hopefully the players can see that and feed off that for what is a difficult spell for us.”