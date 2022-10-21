Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United starting XI for clash with Tottenham Hotspur amid Magpies ‘injury crisis’ - photo gallery
Newcastle United’s third match in seven days sees them make the trip to face Tottenham Hotspur in the capital.
After a goalless draw with Manchester United last Sunday, Eddie Howe’s side defeated Everton in midweek to strengthen their hold on a top-six place. Spurs, on the other hand, were defeated 2-0 by the Red Devils in midweek.
The match with Frank Lampard’s side came at a cost for the Magpies however with news that Joelinton could miss the game with Antonio Conte’s side through injury.
On Joelinton, Howe said: "Joe’s the type of lad that’s very, very mentally strong, and can play with lots of different things, so when he said he had to come off at half-time, we knew, potentially, there was an issue there. Hopefully, it’s not serious. But, at this moment in time, it’s still slightly unclear.”
With Joelinton’s likely absence in mind, here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name to face Tottenham Hotspur: