Is this the Newcastle United side that Eddie Howe will pick to face Tottenham Hotspur? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United starting XI for clash with Tottenham Hotspur amid Magpies ‘injury crisis’ - photo gallery

Newcastle United’s third match in seven days sees them make the trip to face Tottenham Hotspur in the capital.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

After a goalless draw with Manchester United last Sunday, Eddie Howe’s side defeated Everton in midweek to strengthen their hold on a top-six place. Spurs, on the other hand, were defeated 2-0 by the Red Devils in midweek.

The match with Frank Lampard’s side came at a cost for the Magpies however with news that Joelinton could miss the game with Antonio Conte’s side through injury.

On Joelinton, Howe said: "Joe’s the type of lad that’s very, very mentally strong, and can play with lots of different things, so when he said he had to come off at half-time, we knew, potentially, there was an issue there. Hopefully, it’s not serious. But, at this moment in time, it’s still slightly unclear.”

With Joelinton’s likely absence in mind, here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name to face Tottenham Hotspur:

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope has kept back-to-back clean sheets and will be hoping to get his third in the space of a week on Sunday. Spurs put eight goals past Newcastle last season but will face a transformed Magpies defence this time around.

Photo: George Wood

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

As expected, Trippier has been one of Newcastle’s top performers this season but his performances have often gone under the radar. Trippier is an integral part to this Newcastle United team and will want to impress in his first Premier League appearance against his old side.

Photo: George Wood

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Game time has been hard to come by for United’s club captain this season but the need for Howe to rotate his team means Lascelles may be handed a rare start against Spurs.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. CB: Dan Burn

Burn has been tremendous at left-back but may be asked to move into a more familiar centre-back position this weekend. Fabian Schar and Sven Botman have been warrior-like in the last two games and may be rested for the clash in the capital.

Photo: George Wood

