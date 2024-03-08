Newcastle United travel to the capital to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge knowing a win would put serious distance between themselves and their opponents on the Premier League table. Last weekend’s win against Wolves was just their first win at St James’ Park since mid-December and whilst their form on the road has picked up of late, memories of their heavy 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in their last trip to London will still loom large.

The Magpies have been able to welcome back a few key players in recent weeks and have seen both Alexander Isak and Joe Willock start and impress after their respective injury issues. However, Eddie Howe will be without Kieran Trippier after he sustained a calf injury during the win over Wolves.

Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, is under growing pressure and defeat to Newcastle just six days ahead of their FA Cup Quarter Final clash against Leicester City could heap even more pressure onto the Argentine. Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for his side’s trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night:

1 . Martin Dubravka Dubravka kept his first Premier League clean sheet since mid-December at the weekend and pulled off a number of good saves to preserve it in the process. He featured in this fixture on the final day of last season. Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Kieran Trippier’s injury absence gives Livramento a chance to impress against his former side. He netted his first ever Magpies goal against Wolves last time out. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar Schar is one of Howe’s key players and he will be needed to be on top form against Chelsea who have averaged two goals a game in their last seven matches in all competitions. Photo Sales