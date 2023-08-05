Newcastle United face Fiorentina in their opening game of the Sela Cup before a clash against La Liga side Villareal just over 24 hours later. Eddie Howe will name two different starting sides for Saturday and Sunday’s games as he finalises who will start against Unai Emery’s side.

Howe will use these two games to build fitness levels and make last minute decisions on who will start against the Villains - and fans could be given a few hints about who is in the head coach’s first-team plans when the side take to the field against Fiorentina.