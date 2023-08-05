News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United starting XI to face Fiorentina in Sela Cup action: photo gallery

Sela Cup: Newcastle United have two games of pre-season left before they host Aston Villa in their opening game of the new Premier League season.

By Joe Buck
Published 5th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United face Fiorentina in their opening game of the Sela Cup before a clash against La Liga side Villareal just over 24 hours later. Eddie Howe will name two different starting sides for Saturday and Sunday’s games as he finalises who will start against Unai Emery’s side.

Howe will use these two games to build fitness levels and make last minute decisions on who will start against the Villains - and fans could be given a few hints about who is in the head coach’s first-team plans when the side take to the field against Fiorentina.

Here, we take a look at the potential starting XI Howe could name for the game with Fiorentina: