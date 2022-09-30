News you can trust since 1849
Is this the Newcastle United side Eddie Howe will select to face Fulham? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United starting XI to face Fulham following Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson updates - photo gallery

After an incident-packed international break, Newcastle United return to Premier League action to face Fulham.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 30th September 2022, 12:11 pm

This international period will be most remembered for the amount of injury worries that have begun to plague Eddie Howe’s squad.

Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood all suffered various niggles and injuries throughout the break, adding to an already extensive list of fitness worries on Tyneside.

Although none of these injuries are expected to be too serious, it does mean Howe has one or two major decisions to make ahead of the clash with Marco Silva’s side.

One spot of good news for the Magpies, however, is the expected imminent return of Callum Wilson who has been absent since their 3-3 draw with Manchester City in August.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that could take to the field at Craven Cottage.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Despite a shaky performance for England against Germany in midweek, Pope’s form for Newcastle United has been outstanding this season and he will hope to put any demons from Wembley behind him against Fulham.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier didn’t feature for England during the international break so the right-back and stand-in captain should come back to Tyneside in good condition.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar’s great form for the Magpies this season translated onto the international stage this past week. The Switzerland international has barely put a foot wrong this campaign and is a very good option alongside any of his central defensive partners.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Botman withdrew from Under-21’s international duty, meaning he has had almost a fortnight to train at the club. It’s a tight call between Botman and Dan Burn for this spot but Botman might just get the nod by Howe.

