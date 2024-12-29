The Magpies have won just once in the Premier League at Old Trafford, but did memorably taste victory there in the Carabao Cup last season. Howe’s side will be hopeful that Sven Botman could make a return to the starting squad, whilst also sweating over the fitness of Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI and substitutes that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United on Monday night. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.