Eddie Howe's predicted Newcastle United starting XI v Man Utd as Kieran Trippier call made

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 29th Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT

Newcastle United face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Newcastle United head to Old Trafford having defeated Aston Villa 3-0 on Boxing Day with goals from Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton helping Eddie Howe’s side to a comfortable win. Manchester United, meanwhile, were defeated 2-0 by Wolves as Ruben Amorim’s side slipped to their eighth Premier League defeat of the season and ended the day in 14th place.

The Magpies have won just once in the Premier League at Old Trafford, but did memorably taste victory there in the Carabao Cup last season. Howe’s side will be hopeful that Sven Botman could make a return to the starting squad, whilst also sweating over the fitness of Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI and substitutes that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United on Monday night. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Martin Dubravka

Has kept three Premier League clean sheets in a row and made a couple of good saves against Villa on Boxing Day, despite having very little else to do. | Getty Images

2. Tino Livramento

Missed the win over Villa through illness but may return to the starting lineup at Old Trafford. | Getty Images

3. Fabian Schar

Schar was back to his very best against Villa and is a key part of a much improved backline. | Getty Images

4. Dan Burn

Burn’s recent form has gone under-the-radar amid improved performances across the team. | Getty Images

