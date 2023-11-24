Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI for Chelsea clash with huge Alexander Isak call - gallery
Newcastle United face Chelsea on Saturday - but what side will Eddie Howe pick amid a slew of injury problems?
The Premier League returns this weekend and Newcastle United face a tough test against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.
The Magpies were defeated by Bournemouth last time out and will once again be without a host of key players when the Blues make the trip to the north east.
Despite all of this, there is hope that Eddie Howe’s side can repeat the performance that saw them defeat Arsenal at the beginning of the month, despite all of these injury and selection worries.
Here, we take a look at what team Howe could name for the clash against Chelsea: