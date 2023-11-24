Newcastle United face Chelsea on Saturday - but what side will Eddie Howe pick amid a slew of injury problems?

The Premier League returns this weekend and Newcastle United face a tough test against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.

The Magpies were defeated by Bournemouth last time out and will once again be without a host of key players when the Blues make the trip to the north east.

Despite all of this, there is hope that Eddie Howe’s side can repeat the performance that saw them defeat Arsenal at the beginning of the month, despite all of these injury and selection worries.

Here, we take a look at what team Howe could name for the clash against Chelsea:

1 . GK: Nick Pope Although Pope conceded twice against Bournemouth last time out, he still made some crucial saves to keep the score down at the Vitality Stadium. He has kept four Premier League clean sheets in a row at St James’ Park. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Tino Livramento Injuries across the back line - and Lewis Hall’s ineligibility to face his parent club - means Livramento will likely get the nod on Saturday. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles has gone from hardly playing to being needed game after game. He has put in shift after shift and has been a key part of Newcastle’s successes in recent times. Photo Sales