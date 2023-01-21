Newcastle United take on Crystal Palace on Saturday evening knowing a win would see them leapfrog Manchester United into third place in the Premier League table.

However, to do that, they will have to overcome a stubborn Palace side that demonstrated their resilience on Wednesday night as they held Erik Ten Hag’s side to a draw at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise’s stunning late free-kick earned Patrick Vieira’s side a precious point as they aim to steer clear of being sucked into any relegation danger.

For Newcastle though, Saturday represents an opportunity for back-to-back Premier League wins following goalless draws with Leeds United and Arsenal in the league to end 2022 and start 2023.

Here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could pick to face Crystal Palace at the weekend.

GK: Nick Pope Pope has kept eight clean sheets in a row and will be aiming for a ninth when the Magpies visit Selhurst Park.

RB: Kieran Trippier Whether it is in defence or going forward, Trippier is an integral part of this side. He will likely be up against Wilfried Zaha on Saturday and so will need to be at his very best.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar is yet to taste defeat this season and will be aiming to extend that record at Selhurst Park.

CB: Sven Botman Botman has slotted seamlessly into life at Newcastle United and is a vital cog in their defence - one that has conceded less goals than any other Premier League team this season.