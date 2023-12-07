Everton v Newcastle United: What side will Eddie Howe name for the trip to Merseyside?

The games are coming thick-and-fast for Newcastle United as they prepare for yet another testing Premier League challenge.

Just five days after their win against Manchester United, Newcastle face a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton as they search for a third Premier League win in a row.

The Toffees beat Nottingham Forest at the weekend - a good reaction after being defeated 3-0 by the Red Devils on their home turf in their previous outing.

Newcastle will head to Goodison Park with a host of injury problems and yet more headaches for Eddie Howe to contend with after Nick Pope’s injury at the weekend.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for the trip to Goodison Park:

1 . GK: Martin Dubravka Injury to Nick Pope means Dubravka will once again be given an opportunity to start a Premier League game for Newcastle United. The Slovakian has started just one league game since Pope’s arrival last summer. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier provided yet another assist at the weekend, laying up Anthony Gordon to smash home the winning goal. Trippier didn’t train with the squad on Tuesday, however, he is expected to be fit and available for the trip to Goodison Park. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles probably had one of his easiest nights as a Newcastle United player at the weekend as Manchester United rarely threatened the goal. He will be in a battle on Thursday night though and will be aiming to stop Dominic Calvert-Lewin from extending his good goalscoring record against the Magpies. Photo Sales