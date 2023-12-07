Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI for Everton clash after fresh injury blow: gallery
Everton v Newcastle United: What side will Eddie Howe name for the trip to Merseyside?
The games are coming thick-and-fast for Newcastle United as they prepare for yet another testing Premier League challenge.
Just five days after their win against Manchester United, Newcastle face a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton as they search for a third Premier League win in a row.
The Toffees beat Nottingham Forest at the weekend - a good reaction after being defeated 3-0 by the Red Devils on their home turf in their previous outing.
Newcastle will head to Goodison Park with a host of injury problems and yet more headaches for Eddie Howe to contend with after Nick Pope’s injury at the weekend.
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for the trip to Goodison Park: