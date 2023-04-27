News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
57 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
1 hour ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI for Everton clash amid Fabian Schar concern - photo gallery

Newcastle United are back in action just four days after their demolition of Tottenham Hotspur.

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST

Goodison Park is the venue for Newcastle’s next test with Sean Dyche’s Everton standing in their way of back-to-back victories.

The Toffees start tonight’s game in the bottom three but as shown by last season’s encounter between the sides, the Magpies certainly won’t be taking this game for granted.

On any other week, Howe would likely select an unchanged team, but with a couple of injury concerns, namely Fabian Schar who was subbed off during Sunday’s game, and three games in seven days, he may opt to rotate his side for the trip to Merseyside.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could select for the trip to Goodison Park this evening.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Is this the Newcastle United side that will face Everton this evening? (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

1. Eddie Howe

Is this the Newcastle United side that will face Everton this evening? (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
Pope will want to impress at Goodison Park tonight with his main rival for the England jersey in the opposite goal.

2. Nick Pope

Pope will want to impress at Goodison Park tonight with his main rival for the England jersey in the opposite goal. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Trippier was a constant threat against his former side and will be hoping to have a similar impact at Goodison Park tonight.

3. Kieran Trippier

Trippier was a constant threat against his former side and will be hoping to have a similar impact at Goodison Park tonight. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
If Schar is fit, then the Swiss defender will likely start. However, with another game against Southampton on the horizon, Lascelles may be asked to step-in tonight with Schar given more time to recuperate. Lascelles has shown this season that he is a more than capable deputy and even netted against Everton at St James’ Park last season.

4. Jamaal Lascelles

If Schar is fit, then the Swiss defender will likely start. However, with another game against Southampton on the horizon, Lascelles may be asked to step-in tonight with Schar given more time to recuperate. Lascelles has shown this season that he is a more than capable deputy and even netted against Everton at St James’ Park last season. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Eddie HoweEvertonFabian ScharTottenham HotspurNewcastleSean DycheMagpies