Newcastle United are back in action just four days after their demolition of Tottenham Hotspur.

Goodison Park is the venue for Newcastle’s next test with Sean Dyche’s Everton standing in their way of back-to-back victories.

The Toffees start tonight’s game in the bottom three but as shown by last season’s encounter between the sides, the Magpies certainly won’t be taking this game for granted.

On any other week, Howe would likely select an unchanged team, but with a couple of injury concerns, namely Fabian Schar who was subbed off during Sunday’s game, and three games in seven days, he may opt to rotate his side for the trip to Merseyside.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could select for the trip to Goodison Park this evening.

