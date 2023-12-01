Newcastle United v Man Utd team news: What starting XI will Eddie Howe name for the Premier League clash with the Red Devils?

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend after a gruelling 90 minutes against PSG on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side were brilliant in Paris but were denied all three points by a late, late Kylian Mbappe penalty.

However, their return to domestic action offers an opportunity to leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League table and strengthen their claims to finish in a European spot this season.

However, as has been the case for many matches in recent times, they will have to do this without a whole host of key players on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the clash against Manchester United this weekend:

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope was sensational in Paris, pulling off a couple of vital saves to keep his side ahead. A fifth clean sheet in six league home games is in the offing this weekend. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has been sensational throughout the campaign and was unfortunate not to score his first goal of the season when his free-kick smashed the crossbar against Chelsea last weekend. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles did score his first goal of the season last weekend and was brilliant in midweek against PSG. Photo Sales