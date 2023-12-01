Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI for Man Utd clash with major defensive change - gallery
Newcastle United v Man Utd team news: What starting XI will Eddie Howe name for the Premier League clash with the Red Devils?
Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend after a gruelling 90 minutes against PSG on Tuesday night.
Eddie Howe’s side were brilliant in Paris but were denied all three points by a late, late Kylian Mbappe penalty.
However, their return to domestic action offers an opportunity to leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League table and strengthen their claims to finish in a European spot this season.
However, as has been the case for many matches in recent times, they will have to do this without a whole host of key players on Saturday.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the clash against Manchester United this weekend: