News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI for Man Utd clash with major defensive change - gallery

Newcastle United v Man Utd team news: What starting XI will Eddie Howe name for the Premier League clash with the Red Devils?

By Joe Buck
Published 1st Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 08:05 GMT

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend after a gruelling 90 minutes against PSG on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side were brilliant in Paris but were denied all three points by a late, late Kylian Mbappe penalty.

However, their return to domestic action offers an opportunity to leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League table and strengthen their claims to finish in a European spot this season.

However, as has been the case for many matches in recent times, they will have to do this without a whole host of key players on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the clash against Manchester United this weekend:

Pope was sensational in Paris, pulling off a couple of vital saves to keep his side ahead. A fifth clean sheet in six league home games is in the offing this weekend.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope was sensational in Paris, pulling off a couple of vital saves to keep his side ahead. A fifth clean sheet in six league home games is in the offing this weekend.

Photo Sales
Trippier has been sensational throughout the campaign and was unfortunate not to score his first goal of the season when his free-kick smashed the crossbar against Chelsea last weekend.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier has been sensational throughout the campaign and was unfortunate not to score his first goal of the season when his free-kick smashed the crossbar against Chelsea last weekend.

Photo Sales
Lascelles did score his first goal of the season last weekend and was brilliant in midweek against PSG.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles did score his first goal of the season last weekend and was brilliant in midweek against PSG.

Photo Sales
Schar has been immense this season and will want to continue to impress this weekend against Manchester United.

4. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar has been immense this season and will want to continue to impress this weekend against Manchester United.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueEddie HoweManchester United