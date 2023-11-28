Eddie Howe’s side must avoid defeat in order to preserve their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout rounds tonight.

A win for the hosts would see Newcastle eliminated from the competition whilst a draw would leave their fate in the hands of Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan on the night.

Newcastle’s task looks ominous and their ever-growing injury list, one that was added to by Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock at the weekend, means they head to France with a threadbare squad - although they can take lots of hope from their 4-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Here, amid a growing injury list, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for his side’s clash with PSG tonight:

