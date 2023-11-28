News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI for PSG clash as key duo ruled-out: gallery

PSG v Newcastle United: What team will Eddie Howe pick for his side’s crucial Champions League clash?

By Joe Buck
Published 28th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 10:48 GMT

Eddie Howe’s side must avoid defeat in order to preserve their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout rounds tonight.

A win for the hosts would see Newcastle eliminated from the competition whilst a draw would leave their fate in the hands of Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan on the night.

Newcastle’s task looks ominous and their ever-growing injury list, one that was added to by Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock at the weekend, means they head to France with a threadbare squad - although they can take lots of hope from their 4-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Here, amid a growing injury list, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for his side’s clash with PSG tonight:

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope has kept one Champions League clean sheet so far and will be keen to double that tally out in France.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier will likely be up against the formidable opponent of Kylian Mbappe tonight. The England international dealt superbly with his opposite number in the reverse fixture and will be aiming to replace the feat this time around.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles netted his first goal of the season at the weekend and will lead the team out in Paris.

4. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar’s wonder strike in the reverse fixture will remain long in the memory. He has been brilliant this season and will head to France full of confidence of putting in yet another solid performance.

